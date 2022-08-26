Lil Nas X has entered a new lane! The rapper is YSL Beauty‘s newest U.S. brand ambassador.

The luxury label announced the partnership in a press release on Friday, August 26, calling the hitmaker, 23, an “inspiration” and expressing a desire to “encourage” shoppers to “unapologetically embrace themselves and who they are.” Lil Nas X will serve as the face of the brand’s makeup and fragrance.

“Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beauté’s vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold,” Laetitia Raoust, YSL Beauty U.S. General Manager, said in the press release. “The synergies between the brand and Lil Nas X’s unwavering passion for individuality are the inspiration behind this partnership with the hope it empowers the next generation of beauty.”

Jennifer Frommer, SVP, Partnerships & Commercial Licensing at Columbia Records, echoed similar sentiments in the announcement. “The partnership with YSL Beauté is one of the most thoughtful and impactful collaborations we’ve orchestrated … Like Lil Nas X, the campaign is brave, it challenges the status quo and reminds us to keep pushing boundaries of identity,” Frommer shared.

Lil Nas X, for his part, praised YSL for “embracing” him.

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté — they’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world. Shout-out to YSL for embracing me and my campuses and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty,” he said.

Along with the announcement, the Georgia native stars in the brand’s latest campaign for their new lip product, Rouge Pur Couture: The Bold. In images from the ad, the “Industry Baby” crooner stuns in the rosy shade, which YSL described as a “high pigment lipstick for those who aren’t shy.” In addition to the soft color seen on Lil Nas X’s pout, the launch comes in deep reds and warm browns.

The “Montero” artist also modeled YSL’s latest mascara, Lash Clash.

The YSL Beauty family also includes Troye Sivan, Barbie Ferreira and Indya Moore.

Lil Nas X’s new beauty role comes amid his continuous efforts to change the music industry. After breaking racial boundaries of genre with his country hit “Old Town Road,” the musician famously came out as gay at the end of Pride Month in 2019.

“[People always say] go where you’re accepted and stuff like that, but you can’t always just go where you’re accepted. You’ve got to go and break down those walls and say, ‘This is my space now too,'” he said in a 2021 interview with Out.