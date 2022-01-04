Gigi Priyanka Celebs Show Off Their Makeup Free Faces

Au naturale! With glam squads on speed dial and red carpet events galore, stars are mostly spotted with a full face beat. But now and again they’ll make a point to snap a selfie without a stitch of makeup. And whether they’re in the mood to show off their gorgeous glow or simply want to keep it real, there’s no denying that Hollywood celebs have some pretty flawless faces.

While we’re confident that the makeup-free photos will continue to flow throughout the year, the stars certainly kicked off the new year on a high note.

Bethenny Frankel, who’s made a point to show off her natural complexion, took to Instagram to share a mash-up of her best makeup-free and “anti-glam” moments.

“To glam or not to glam…that is the question,” she captioned the video, adding hashtags #noglam, #natural and #nomakeup. In the clip, she made a point to show off everything from her hair coloring sessions to photos in a face mask.

Fans were all for the video, applauding the Real Housewives of New York City alum for “being real.” “Pretty with and without makeup,” a user wrote, while another added, “Glam is overrated!! You’re a natural beauty! It shines from within.”

Frankel isn’t the only star to share a handful of makeup-free photos. Paulina Porizkova has also decided to take on the new year fresh-faced. Following her New Year’s Eve festivities, which included “a few bottles of champagne” and “jamming out,” she shared selfie with her 666,000 Instagram followers.

Porizkova has been very open about her decision to steer clear of filler and Botox over the years, making a point to give her fans an example of what a 56-year-old woman looks like without work.

She does however stock up some seriously stellar skincare. Porizkova is a big fan of the Beauty Pie skincare line. “I love the Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream because it actually works. Things say they firm and plump and they don’t really. But this one actually does,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “It’s very subtle, but you can actually feel the difference.”

Porizkova isn’t the only one to drop tidbits of healthy skin advice. The Winter Palace actress Danica McKellar, who shared a makeup-free photo in honor of her 47th birthday, spilled that “if there’s any secret” to youth, it’s a good attitude along with “a healthy, clean lifestyle.”

To see all these celebs in their natural state and more makeup-free photos, keep scrolling. Because from Gigi Hadid to Nicola Peltz, we’re rounding up the best makeup-free moments of 2022.