She’s 49! Look Back at Jennifer Garner’s Best Makeup-Free Selfies

It’s official: Jennifer Garner is the most #relatable person on Instagram. Sure, the 49-year-old star can get glammed up for awards shows and red carpets, but behind-the-scenes, she’s typically rocking a makeup-free face, messy hair and a pair of glasses. Because seriously, who even has time for contacts?!

On screen, Garner has had her fair share of fun with beauty and fashion. For example, when the actress played Sydney Bristow in Alias circa 2001, she wore more wigs than one thought humanly possible. Special shoutout to the iconic red lob!

And we obviously have to mention her 13 Going on 30 Jenna Rink era, when she epitomized early 2000s style with butterfly clips galore, chunky necklaces and an exorbitant amount of cardigans.

But fast forward a few years and three children later, and Garner has certainly taken a more low-key approach to glam — and she’s extremely candid about it.

The Peppermint actress has taken to Instagram on multiple occasions to show her 10.7 million followers what she looks like sans a filter, face beat or blowout.

That said, she always mesmerizes Us with her flawless skin and shiny strands. Her best beauty tips? Wear sunscreen and always do a hair mask.

“The most important thing you can do to take care of your skin is use SPF. Every day is a sun day … It has to be like brushing your teeth. For me, the most important thing I use every day, without fail, is Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen — no matter what,” Garner told 29 Secrets in an interview.

She also shared with Elle in 2020 that Virtue has been the biggest game changer to her haircare routine. “I use a mask once a week in winter and when I’m working and using heat on my hair. People focus on using a mask or moisturizer on their face but forget that their hair needs the same kind of love.”

Even though her hair always look silky smooth and her skin has a gorgeous glow, Garner is the first to admit when she’s in desperate need of a coffee, a glam squad or is simply having a rough Monday.

Her honesty and hot takes are always a welcome change of pace on our Instagram feeds. So in honor of her 49th birthday, keep scrolling to take a look at some of Garner’s best makeup-free, messy-hair photos over the years!