Family of five! Ashley Graham gave birth on Friday, January 7, to her and Justin Ervin’s twins.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” the model, 34, tweeted. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

Graham revealed in July 2021 that she had more babies on the way. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” the Nebraska native told her Instagram followers at the time. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

The cinematographer, 33, added in a post of his own: “Felt so nice, we had to do it twice. I’m proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be — again! Love you. Love us! All of us.” His wife commented, “So happy it’s all with you.”

When the couple celebrated their anniversary the following month, Graham called the Georgia native her “forever.” The A New Model author gushed in August 2021: “I have loved you immensely for 11 years. And I’ll love you for 100 more.”

The pair’s first pregnancy announcement came on their ninth anniversary in August 2019. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world,” the American Beauty Star host captioned her baby bump reveal at the time. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Isaac arrived five months later. “Nothing prepares you for just how magical and intense giving birth is; I’m so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all 6 hours of labor,” the new mom told her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast listeners in February 2020. “Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget.”

Graham added that she felt “invincible,” saying, “Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do. Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted sweet shots of Isaac the following year to celebrate his 1st birthday. “You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine,” Graham gushed in January 2021. “I can’t remember what life was like without you. Watching you grow and learn has been the greatest gift.”