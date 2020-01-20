And baby makes three! Ashley Graham gave birth to her and Justin Ervin’s first child on Saturday, January 18, Us Weekly confirms.

“At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” the model, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, January 20. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

Graham announced in August that she and the filmmaker, 31, had a little one on the way. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the New Model author wrote on Instagram at the time. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

The American Beauty Star host went on to document her pregnancy journey, from her baby boy’s gender reveal to her body confidence.

“Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs,” the Nebraska native captioned a December Instagram picture of herself stretching out on a yoga mat with her bare baby bump on full display. “And the best part is, I don’t care! I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages — I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host initially struggled with her changing body, she admitted the previous month. “[After I announced] that I was pregnant, I thought then I was gonna feel good and I didn’t,” she said in a November Fearless segment. “I just felt terrible. That morning actually, I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you. Why don’t you have a dialogue with them? This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?’”

Graham and Ervin wed in 2010.