



Living her best life! Pregnant Ashley Graham gushed about her weight gain in an empowering Instagram upload.

“Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs,” the model, 32, captioned a Saturday, December 14, Instagram post. “And the best part is, I don’t care! I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages — I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”

In the bare baby bump pic, the New Model author stretched out in a yoga pose while wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings.

The Nebraska native announced in August that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting their first child. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Three months later, the American Beauty Star host revealed the sex of the baby-to-be, telling Ellen DeGeneres on a November episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she’s pregnant with a son.

During her pregnancy, the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host hasn’t always been so accepting of her changing body, she admitted that same month. “[After I announced] that I was pregnant, I thought then I was gonna feel good and I didn’t,” Graham said in a November Fearless segment. “I just felt terrible. That morning actually, I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you. Why don’t you have a dialogue with them? This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?’”

Graham went on to say that although she felt “isolated” and “alone” when she posted photos of her pregnancy stretch marks, she has now entered “a whole new world of body confidence.”