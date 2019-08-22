Bumping along! Ashley Graham has been showing off her budding belly ever since her August 2019 pregnancy announcement.

The model broke the news on August 14 with an Instagram video featuring her husband, Justin Ervin. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the American Beauty Star host captioned the footage. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin shared a photo featuring his wife and their sonogram shot, writing, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

The former America’s Next Top Model judge and the filmmaker tied the knot in 2010, and Graham told Us Weekly exclusively in January that having a healthy sex live helps keep their marriage alive.

“I’m not talking every day because that’s ridiculous,” the Nebraska native told Us at the time. “My husband and I don’t see each other very often, and when we are out of alignment, which with every couple, it happens, we have sex and we get back into alignment. We also communicate and we talk.”

She added, “That works for us. It doesn’t work for everyone. Also, when we’re having a lot of sex, we’re all over each other. And when we’re not having a lot of sex, we are kind of like, ‘Ew, get away.’ So why not in those moments that are so precious to us and we don’t get to see each other very often, why not just have sex?”

Keep scrolling for a look at the New Model author’s baby bump throughout her pregnancy.