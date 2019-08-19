Pregnant Ashley Graham Naps and Cradles Bare Baby Bump in New Bikini Video





Bumping along! Ashley Graham fell asleep in a black bikini five days after her pregnancy announcement as documented in an Instagram post.

“Naps are a new non-negotiable,” the model, 31, captioned the Monday, August 19, Instagram footage. She slept on a towel at the beach, cradling her baby bump.

This came one day after the America’s Next Top Model judge was praised for posting a nude pic displaying stretch marks. “Same same but a little different,” the pregnant star captioned the Sunday, August 18, photo, which showed off her growing baby bump as she covered her breast with a manicured hand.

Many of Graham’s followers showed their support for the body-positive pic. The Real’s Adrienne Bailon wrote, “Beautiful then & beautiful now. Beautiful later.” Another Instagram user chimed in, “I’m such a wimp. I’m pregnant, hormonal, and going though so many body changes. This made me tear up. I really needed this today.”

The American Beauty Star host and her husband, Justin Ervin, announced on Wednesday, August 14, that they are expecting their first baby.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the Nebraska native wrote alongside her social media announcement. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

The filmmaker, 30, added with a post of his own: “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

