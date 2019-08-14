Model mom-to-be! Ashley Graham is pregnant, expecting her first baby with her husband, Justin Ervin.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the American Beauty Star host, 31, captioned a Wednesday, August 14, Instagram video. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

In the sweet footage, the couple, who wed in 2010, argued over how to frame a selfie. Then they moved the camera back to reveal the model’s baby bump in a tight green dress. “Surprise!” they exclaimed before kissing.

The former America’s Next Top Model judge told Us Weekly exclusively in January how having sex helps her and the film director, 30, keep their marriage alive.

“I’m not talking every day because that’s ridiculous,” the Nebraska native told Us at the time. “My husband and I don’t see each other very often, and when we are out of alignment, which with every couple, it happens, we have sex and we get back into alignment. We also communicate and we talk.”

Graham added, “That works for us. It doesn’t work for everyone. Also, when we’re having a lot of sex, we’re all over each other. And when we’re not having a lot of sex, we are kind of like, ‘Ew, get away.’ So why not in those moments that are so precious to us and we don’t get to see each other very often, why not just have sex? But … if we both had 9 to 5 [jobs] and we saw each other every day, I don’t know if that would be my piece of advice.”

Earlier that same month, the model revealed that she and Ervin waited to consummate their relationship until after tying the knot. “Something that it did for us was build up our friendship,” she explained in her February Elle cover story. “And it also built up our trust and communication.”

