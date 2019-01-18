Steamy! Ashley Graham opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how having sex with her husband, Justin Ervin, helps the couple stay on track.

“I’m not talking every day because that’s ridiculous,” the model, 31, told Us at an American Beauty Star screening on Thursday, January 17, of how often she and Ervin, 30, are intimate. “My husband and I don’t see each other very often, and when we are out of alignment, which with every couple, it happens, we have sex and we get back into alignment. We also communicate and we talk.”

She continued: “That works for us. It doesn’t work for everyone. Also, when we’re having a lot of sex, we’re all over each other. And when we’re not having a lot of sex, we are kind of like, ‘Ew, get away.’ So why not in those moments that are so precious to us and we don’t get to see each other very often, why not just have sex?”

However, Graham believes her sex life might be different if the pair, who tied the knot in 2010, had different schedules. “But that is because we don’t see each other very often,” she explained. “If we both had 9 to 5 [jobs] and we saw each other every day, I don’t know if that would be my piece of advice.”

In addition to getting physical, the American Beauty Star host had a few other suggestions for a long-lasting marriage. “Laughter, communication, compassion and being able to forgive because if you have those four things, you’re going to be gold,” she said, before adding: “And sex!”

Graham previously shared her “just have sex” policy in her Elle February cover story. The “Pretty Big Deal” host also noted at the time that she and Ervin waited to consummate their relationship until after marriage. “Something that it did for us was build up our friendship,” she said. “And it also built up our trust and communication.”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley

