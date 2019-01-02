North West must be excited! Nearly three months before Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate is pregnant with a baby boy, the reality star hinted that they may add another son to their family.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused. … She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world,’” Kardashian, 38, admitted to Ashley Graham on the model’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast in October. “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom, … I have a great plan. We just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’”

“She has a sign on the door that says ‘No boys allowed,’” the KKW Beauty creator continued. “She won’t even let Saint set foot in her room. If he does or he’s with me … it’s like full-war. It’s crazy.”

Us revealed on Wednesday, January 2, that Kardashian and West, 41, are expecting baby No. 4 via surrogate. The pair are also parents of 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 11-month-old daughter Chicago, who they welcomed via a gestational carrier in January 2018. According to an insider, Kardashian and West’s fourth child is due in early May.

“Kim is a great mom and more hands-on than you would think,” a second source told Us. “Her friends who have younger kids are constantly going to her for advice.”

The source added that Kardashian and West’s kids are “really well-adjusted” and “normal” kids, who “hang out with their cousins.”

