Kim Kardashian‘s next project should be a parenting book. A source tells Us Weekly that the 38-year-old, who is expecting her fourth child with Kanye West, is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to raising children.

“Kim is a great mom and more hands-on than you would think,” the source tells Us. “Her friends who have younger kids are constantly going to her for advice.” According to the insider, Kardashian only uses organic products on North, 5, Saint, 3, and 11-month-old Chicago and loves recommending her favorites to pals.

Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper husband, 41, live in a $20 million Los Angeles home, North and Saint are surprisingly well grounded. “They are really well-adjusted, normal kids,” the source tells Us. “They hang out with their cousins.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Wednesday, January 2, that Kardashian and the Grammy winner will welcome a baby boy via surrogate in early May.

This is the couple’s second time hiring a gestational carrier. “I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote on her website in January 2018, just three days after Chicago was born. “Preeclampsia and placenta accrete are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own.” The Selfish author noted that she is “so grateful for modern technology.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, has full confidence in her daughter’s ability to juggle multiple kids. “Kim is the energizer bunny,” the businesswoman, 63, gushed to Us in August. I don’t know where she gets her energy, but she’s non-stop.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

