1. I’ve traveled to hundreds of places, but my favorite is Cinque Terre, Italy.

2. I moved to NYC at age 17, and my first apartment was in Chelsea.

3. I was diagnosed with dyslexia while I was in grade school. Now that I do so much public speaking, speech writing is a fun challenge for me.

4. I’m a sucker for the ­unlimited breadsticks and salad at Olive Garden.

5. I binged the entire second season of Stranger Things during one flight from ­London to New York.

6. I wrote and published my first memoir, A New Model, in less than nine months.

7. My favorite cocktail is simple: Tito’s vodka, water and lemon.

8. My career has come full circle. My first job was modeling lingerie when I was 13. My mom had to sign a waiver to airbrush out my nipples!

9. My secret to keeping my skin hydrated is getting oxygen facials with Mzia Shiman.

10. I clean out and reorganize my purse every night.

11. Designing is one of my favorite parts of my job. I’ve designed 17 lingerie collections with Addition Elle and four swimsuit collections with Swimsuits for All — and I just launched a denim capsule collection with Marina Rinaldi.

12. I’ve never dyed my hair.

13. I watch alien and mermaid videos on YouTube. I believe they exist somewhere!

14. I don’t own a car, but I love to drive my uncle’s pickup truck when I’m in Nebraska.

15. I have many talents, but cooking isn’t one of them. My one signature dish is kale pesto pasta.

16. My go-to karaoke song is always Shania Twain. I fell off the stage during the taping of my “That Don’t Impress Me Much” performance on Lip Sync Battle! But I still won.

17. I’m really good at rollerblading.

18. My favorite dessert is my mom’s Snickers bar. She makes it whenever I come home, and she’s even mailed it to me for my birthday.

19. My husband Justin [­Ervin] and I met in an elevator at church. He rode it up and down a few times just to talk to me. It worked — we’ve been married for seven years!

20. Mattel made a Barbie doll in my likeness. My No. 1 requirement: The thighs had to touch.

21. I love to follow Dr. Pimple Popper on Instagram and could watch the videos all day.

22. I have two tattoos: one on my hip (my Scorpio sign) and one on the back of my neck (a cross because God’s got my back!).

23. I make a new vision board every year.

24. My biggest pet peeve is visible panty lines.

25. I was barefoot during every judging panel of ­America’s Next Top Model.

