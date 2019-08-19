Pregnant Ashley Graham Praised for Sharing Nude Photo With Stretch Marks





Model Ashley Graham, who’s pregnant with her first child, was praised on Sunday, August 18, for her body positivity after sharing a nude photo with stretch marks.

“Same same but a little different,” she captioned a closeup pic on Instagram that showed her growing baby bump along with stretch marks on her hips and thighs while she covered her breast with her manicured hand.

“Wish I could like this x 100000000 – so gorgeous xx,” one follower wrote, while The Real‘s Adrienne Bailon commented, “Beautiful then & beautiful now… beautiful later…”

Model Lily Aldridge, TV host Amanda de Cadenet and actress Niecy Nash posted heart emojis while Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott wrote, “My Lord, THANK YOU for this.”

“I’m such a wimp. I’m pregnant, hormonal, and going though so many body changes,” another fan commented. “This made me tear up. I really needed this today.”

Another wrote, “I CANNOT WAIT for you to be a mother and teach another human being that ALL bodies are beautiful. You’re going to be such an amazing mother.”

The American Beauty Star host, 31, revealed on Wednesday, August 14, that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham captioned an Instagram video. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

In the cute clip, the couple, who wed in 2010, talked about how to frame a selfie then moved back to reveal the mom-to-be’s baby bump in a curve-hugging green dress.

“Surprise!” the former America’s Next Top Model judge exclaimed before kissing her husband.

