Pregnant Ashley Graham Shares Kim Kardashian's Advice in ‘Vogue’ Interview

Calling all moms! Ashley Graham has been raking in advice from Kim Kardashian and other celebrity mothers since announcing her pregnancy in August.

“Kim immediately started telling me, ‘Ashley, the pregnancy may be the hardest part, but the birth is the easiest,’” the model, 32, admitted in her January 2020 Vogue cover story, published on Friday, December 6. “I’m just taking in advice from everyone and not putting too much pressure on myself.”

When it comes to the nitty gritty, the New Model author gets texts from Serena Williams about all aspects of pregnancy. The tennis star, 38, told the magazine: “I text her anything that rolls off my mind. I was one of those people who wanted to know every ugly detail of what happens … down there … what happens everywhere. Like, why are my nipples so big a week into being pregnant? This makes no sense; the baby doesn’t need to eat yet. I wanted to know every single thing, and I still love talking about it. Because I feel like it’s important to kind of change the narrative and be like, it’s normal to feel scared, and not be one of those women who are like, ‘Oh, it’s so great!’ Just be scared out of your mind. That’s normal.”

Amy Schumer has also taken the Nebraska native under her wing, giving her a tour of her nursery. “I was like, ‘Come over and I’ll just tell you what I have learned and what I wish I knew,’” the actress, also 38, explained.

Graham announced in August that she and her husband of nine years, Justin Ervin, are expecting their first child. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!” the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host wrote on Instagram at the time. “Life is about to get even better.”

Three months later, she revealed the sex on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — a baby boy!

