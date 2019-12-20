



So stunning! Ashley Graham’s husband, Justin Ervin, was behind the camera for the pregnant star’s nude maternity photoshoot.

“Last shoot of the year with the love of my life, growing the love of our life,” the model, 32, captioned a Thursday, December 19, Instagram slideshow.

In the first picture, the American Beauty Star host and the director, 31, looked down at his camera. Graham’s baby bump was on display in a nude bra and matching robe off of her shoulders. She wore only socks in the second shot, sitting nude on a chair while Ervin snapped away.

The New Model author announced in August that she and her husband of nine years are expecting their first child. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the Nebraska native wrote on Instagram at the time. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin added with a post of his own: “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

Since then, the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host has been honest about her struggles to accept her pregnant body. “I thought I was gonna feel good, and I didn’t,” the lingerie designer admitted during a November Fearless segment. “I just felt terrible. … I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you.'”

Graham then posted a close-up photo of her nude body, captioned, “Same same but a little different.” After receiving such supportive responses, the pregnant star went from feeling “isolated” and “alone” in her insecurities to entering “a whole new world of body confidence.”

She opened up about her healthy mindset earlier this month, captioning a yoga picture: “Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don’t care! I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages — I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”