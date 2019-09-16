What to Expect on ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’





YouTube star turned NBC late-night host! Lilly Singh is showing the world an entirely different side of herself on Monday, September 16, when A Little Late With Lilly Singh premieres, taking over the slot previously filled by Last Call With Carson Daly for the last 17 years!

“You can expect sketch comedy, some musical comedy, some great guests,” Singh, 30, says in the sneak peek above. “There are a lot of obvious ways I’m different. I’m a woman. I’m a woman of color. I feel like this perspective we haven’t seen in the late-night space in for a long long time.”

While she didn’t reveal any of her guests, she did make a promise: “I guarantee you’re gonna see someone who put their entire being plus more into that show.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the How to be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life author previewed her new show, revealing she turned to many different TV show hosts for tips.

“When I was actually deciding if should take this opportunity or not, Hasan Minhaj was definitely someone who helped guide me because I needed advice,” she told Us, admitting she feared she’d be “pigeon-holed” if she took the job. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not. It will just, if anything, help you tell the stories you want to tell in larger way,’ so that was really helpful for me.”

Additionally, Trevor Noah told her exactly what she needed to hear. “Trevor candidly said to me, ‘Honestly, it will consume your entire life, I need you to know.’ He, straight up, was, like, ‘It’s every day, it’s every part of your mind, every part of your body every day,'” Singh recalled. “That was the thing I needed to hear because he’s absolutely right. As I’m getting into it, it is my entire life, it’s every part of my mind. He was the only one that candidly told me that straight up.”

A Little Late With Lilly Singh premieres on Monday, September 16, at 1:35 a.m. ET.

