Owning her identity. YouTube star Lilly Singh came out to fans as a bisexual on Sunday, February 24.

The comedian, 30, shared three checked green boxes on Twitter and Instagram that read “Female,” “Colored” and “Bisexual.”

“Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers,” the Canadian-born star elaborated. “No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x.”

✅ Female

✅ Coloured

✅ Bisexual Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x ❤️🧡💛💚💙 — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

The actress’ post was flooded with positive messages of love, including one from fellow YouTube star Hannah Hart, who wrote, “I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!” along with 11 purple heart emojis.

Hours later, Singh, a.k.a. “Superwoman” on social media, thanked her fans for their support, tweeting, “Thank you so much for the love and positivity. Words can’t describe how much it means. I appreciate you all. Group hug.”

Thank you so much for the love and positivity. Words can’t describe how much it means. I appreciate you all. Group hug ❤️❤️❤️❤️😊 — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

The vlogger announced that she would be taking a break from YouTube to address her struggles with mental health in a video posted on November 12, 2018.

“I’mma be real with y’all, I am mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted,” she said in the clip. “I’ve enjoyed it, I love it, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s a lot … I’m also about happiness. And I always preach that. You should be happy, you should take care of yourself.”

She continued: “I could be happier. I’m not my optimal happiness right now. I could be mentally healthier, I don’t feel like I’m completely mental healthy, I think there’s a lot going on up here that I need to address that I’m not able to, constantly pumping out content.”

The A Trip to Unicorn Island star rose to fame after she began documenting her daily happenings and unique take on life as a first-generation American (Singh’s parents, Malwinder and Sukhwinder Singh, hail from Punjab, India).

She later translated her internet fame into acting roles in films such as Ice Age: Collision Course, Fahrenheit 451 and music-video cameos (the multihyphenate appears in the music video for Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” clip alongside Cardi B).

