



Boy or girl? Ashley Graham revealed the sex of her and Justin Ervin’s baby during a lightning-round Q&A session on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After asking the model, 32, about her most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction and the most random person she’s been naked in front of, Ellen DeGeneres popped the big question.

“A boy!” the Nebraska native blurted out. “I’m going to be a mommy to a boy. I’m having a boy.”

She and the filmmaker, 31, who wed in 2010, announced in August that their first child is on the way. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham captioned her Instagram reveal. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin added with a post of his own: “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

The little one is due in January, and the New Model author has been struggling with pregnancy brain in a big way.

“I have forgotten my phone number,” the American Beauty Star host admitted to DeGeneres, 61. “I was giving my glam my phone number and after she sent the six photos I realized I had given her the wrong phone number. And someone sent back a thumbs up and it wasn’t me. So there’s photos of me out and about in the world. At least I’m covered.”

In August, Graham clapped back at an Instagram user who assumed she and Ervin had a hard time conceiving their baby-to-be. The hater wrote, “I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby.”

The former America’s Next Top Model judge responded, “Saw your other ‘pressed AF’ comment. Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity.”