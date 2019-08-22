



Setting the record straight! Ashley Graham replied to an Instagram troll who said she “struggled” to get pregnant.

The model, 31, posted a pic of her bare baby bump on Wednesday, August 21, captioned, “Practicing some serious self care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss.”

When an Instagram user commented, “I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby,” the American Beauty star host clapped back. “Saw your other ‘pressed AF’ comment,” she wrote. “Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity.”

The former American’s Next Top Model judge announced on August 14 that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting their first child. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she captioned her Instagram reveal. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

The filmmaker, 30, shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

The Nebraska native has been showing off her baby bump on social media ever since, from bikini naps and nude close-ups to prenatal yoga videos and sassy selfies.

The New Model author and Ervin wed in 2010.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!