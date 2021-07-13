Round two! Ashley Graham is pregnant with her and Justin Ervin’s second child.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” the model, 33, captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram on Tuesday, July 13. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

The cinematographer, 32, commented on the social media upload with red heart emojis.

The couple, who wed in 2010, are already the parents of son Isaac, 17 months. One year after his January 2020 birth, the A New Model author shared her plans to give the toddler a sibling.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” the Nebraska native told WSJ. Magazine in February. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

The previous month, the American Beauty Star host reflected on her baby boy’s first year in an emotional Instagram post.

“You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine,” Graham gushed in January. “I can’t believe I’m already writing this because it feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you. … This year has taught us just how strong, adaptable and fierce we can be. One year down and I can’t wait to see where the rest takes us.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model praised her husband five months later, calling the Georgia native the “greatest gift” while celebrating Father’s Day. “Isaac is so fortunate to have such a supportive, loving, compassionate and incredible dad like you,” Graham captioned a slideshow of father-son photos.

Since starting their family, the new mom has been candid about motherhood with her followers, from trying her breast milk in October 2020 to showing her postpartum baby hairs five months later.

Graham has a hard time “brush[ing] off” backlash from social media trolls, she said in a conversation with Jessica Alba in October 2020. Graham called the parenting police “just mean girls who grew up to be mothers” at the time.

She elaborated on this in a conversation with Kristen Bell, saying, “If there’s a question to be asked, ask it. But other than that, keep your trap shut and just let that mother figure it out. The mommy-shaming on social media is out of control.”