Short and sweet! Ashley Graham showed off her new “baby hairs” one year after welcoming son Isaac.

“I may not be a Bond girl but i can be a Bond villain (postpartum baby hairs come through),” the model, 33, captioned side-by-side shots via Instagram of herself and Anatole Taubman‘s Quantam of Solace character, Elvis. The actor’s bangs rested at the top of his forehead.

Pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski commented on the social media upload: “I mean damn you pull it off.”

New moms Katherine Schwarzenegger and Krysten Ritter commiserated with the American Beauty host. “Omg ME TOO,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 31, wrote, while the Breaking Bad alum, 39, commented, “Same girl!”

Graham gave birth to her and Justin Ervin’s baby boy in January 2020. While celebrating his 1st birthday, the Nebraska native wrote via Instagram that Isaac had “changed [her] life and heart in ways” she couldn’t fathom.

“I can’t believe I’m already writing this, because it feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you,” the A New Model author wrote in January. “Watching you grow and learn has been the greatest gift. … One year down and I can’t wait to see where the rest takes us.”

Last month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told WSJ. Magazine that she is ready for baby No. 2 with the filmmaker, 31.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” Graham joked at the time. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

She and Ervin tied the knot in August 2010 and announced on their ninth anniversary that they were starting a family.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the then-pregnant star gushed via Instagram. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Graham gained 50 pounds during her pregnancy, telling her Instagram followers that she had “never felt better.” She explained, “I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages — I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”