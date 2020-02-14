Breast-feeding her boy! Ashley Graham has been nursing her and Justin Ervin’s son, Isaac, since his January birth.

The newborn made his debut on an episode of the model’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast the following month, feeding while his parents detailed his arrival.

“Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” the American Beauty Star host, 32, explained in February, noting how “invincible” she feels. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

The A New Model author went on to write via Instagram: “Nothing prepares you for just how magical and intense giving birth is; I’m so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all 6 hours of labor. Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget.”

Since showing off her son for the first time, the Nebraska native has shared many sweet shots on social media breast-feeding her boy, from family photos to candid cafe pics.

Graham has also been honest about her postpartum experience, describing changing her own diapers and not shaving her armpits.

“After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!” the new mom captioned a mirror selfie. “No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough.”

Graham and Ervin, 31, wed in 2010. The couple announced their pregnancy news on their ninth anniversary. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime,” the filmmaker captioned his August 2019 reveal. “I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

Keep scrolling to see the model breast-feeding their baby.