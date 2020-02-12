Body hair, don’t care! Ashley Graham proudly showed off her unshaved armpits one month after her son Isaac’s birth.

“For all the ladies out there who did not shave their pits basically their whole pregnancy or at least until the end, I haven’t shaved since my last public appearance, which was [The Tonight Show Starring] Jimmy Fallon [in December 2019],” the model, 32, said with a laugh on her Tuesday, February 11, Instagram Story. “Saw some comments.”

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host’s followers noticed her body hair after she posted a mirror selfie in a black tank and gray underwear on Monday, February 10. “Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” the Nebraska native captioned the social media upload. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough.”

The A New Model author and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their baby boy last month. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better,” the new mom captioned her Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

Earlier this month, the infant made his darling debut on an episode of Graham’s podcast, nursing while his mom and dad, 31, spoke about the meaning behind his moniker, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

“Everything in his name is pointing to legacy, whether it’s Isaac with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, or Menelik being royal African roots, and then Giovanni,” the filmmaker explained.

The couple tied the knot in August 2010 and announced on their ninth wedding anniversary that they were expecting their first child together. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” Graham captioned her baby bump debut in August 2019. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”