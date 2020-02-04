There he is! Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin’s newborn son, Isaac, made his darling Instagram debut on Monday, February 3.

“At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world,” the model, 32, captioned black-and-white photos of her infant holding her and Ervin’s fingers. “Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you.”

The Nebraska native went on to promote her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast, captioning a social media clip: “Nothing prepares you for just how magical and intense giving birth is; I’m so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all 6 hours of labor. Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget.”

The New Model author went into more detail on the Tuesday, February 4, episode with her husband, 31. “Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Graham explained, noting how “invincible” she feels. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

The American Beauty Star host announced her baby boy’s arrival last month, writing on her Instagram Story: “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

The news came five months after she and the filmmaker revealed they were expecting their first child together with a baby bump debut. In November, the then-pregnant star told Ellen DeGeneres the sex of her little one.

Graham was honest with her followers throughout her pregnancy, opening up about her struggles with her changing body. “[After I announced] that I was pregnant, I thought then I was gonna feel good and I didn’t,” she admitted in a November Fearless segment. “I just felt terrible. That morning actually, I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you. Why don’t you have a dialogue with them? This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?’”

The following month, Graham wrote on Instagram that she’d “gained 50lbs” and had “never felt better.”