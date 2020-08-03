No opinions, please! Ashley Graham isn’t interested in what social media trolls have to say about her parenting skills while raising son Isaac.

“I remember how I felt when everybody told me what to do and sent me their unsolicited advice and their lists,” the model, 32, told Kristen Bell in a Monday, August 3, Elle interview. “If there’s a question to be asked, ask it. But other than that, keep your trap shut and just let that mother figure it out. The mommy-shaming on social media is out of control.”

Because of that, the Nebraska native has decided to “stop [her]self” when she finds herself itching to give advice to other new moms.

“Everybody has an opinion, right?” the A New Model author told Bell, 40. “But I just kind of did what I wanted to do. Isaac is not sleep-trained, but he only wakes up maybe once or twice in the night, max. I feel 100 percent rested, so it’s not like I’m living in agony every day like, ‘He didn’t sleep last night.’ We’re walking into month [seven], and he’s screaming at the top of his lungs. He thinks it’s so fun to be louder than Mom and Dad [Justin Ervin].”

Graham and her husband, 31, have figured out which diapers they prefer for the 7-month-old and only experience “one blowout a week.” The American Beauty Star host is also still breast-feeding and posed for a nude pic nursing her baby boy.

The new mom’s breast-feeding journey was “difficult” to start, she said on her Instagram Story in March.

“I had a lactation expert come over and help me because the first couple of days, my nipples were super bloody and it hurt,” Graham said at the time. “Part of the reason was because I was just jamming my boob into Isaac’s mouth and apparently there’s a technique that my lactation nurse taught me. The nipple goes at the nose and then you have to flip it all the way into the mouth and the whole areola goes into the mouth. Good luck.”

She and Ervin welcomed their baby boy in January and have loved quarantining with the newborn amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been able to watch Isaac grow up before my eyes,” Graham told Bell on Monday. “Experiencing every single moment with him has been a dream come true. I feel really bad for the next kid, because I don’t know if they’re going to get this much attention.”