Ashley Graham Gets Real About 'Difficult' Breast-Feeding Journey

Honesty hour. Ashley Graham looked back at the “really difficult” time she had learning how to breast-feed her son, Isaac.

“I had a lactation expert come over and help me because the first couple of days, my nipples were super bloody and it hurt,” the model, 32, said in a Wednesday, March 18, Instagram upload. “Part of the reason was because I was just jamming my boob into Isaac’s mouth and apparently there’s a technique that my lactation nurse taught me. The nipple goes at the nose and then you have to flip it all the way into the mouth and the whole areola goes into the mouth. Good luck.”

The American Beauty Star host went on to nurse her son on camera before signing off to burp the 2-month-old.

She and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their baby boy in January. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” the A New Model author wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

Since the Nebraska native delivered Isaac at home, she feels “invincible.” Graham explained on an episode of her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast earlier this month: “I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do. Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

Ervin, 31, was by Graham’s side for her six-hour labor. “I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever,’” the new mom captioned their first family photo.

She went on to write, “I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is.”

Graham has been documenting her breast-feeding experience ever since, from nursing Isaac in a cafe to pumping breast milk in an Uber.

She and the filmmaker tied the knot in 2010.