Bonding with her boy! Ashley Graham breast-fed her and Justin Ervin’s infant son, Isaac, in a family photo.

“I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever,’” the model, 32, captioned the Tuesday, February 4, Instagram post of herself and the filmmaker, 31, gazing at their baby boy while he nursed. “I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is.”

Ervin’s mom, Katie Ervin, gushed over the sweet shot, commenting, “Oma and Papa love Isaac beyond words. We are incredibly proud of you and Justin. You are such good parents already. To see you as a team is beautiful.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host gave birth on January 18. “At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world,” the Nebraska native wrote on her Instagram Story. “Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you.”

On Tuesday, Isaac made his darling debut on Graham’s podcast. The A New Model author nursed her son on camera and described her natural, six-hour home birth.

“Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” the American Beauty Star host told her husband at the time. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

Isaac’s parents wed in 2010 and announced on their ninth anniversary that they had a little one on the way. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” Graham captioned her August 2019 Instagram reveal. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”