There’s a first time for everything! Ashley Graham pumped breast milk in the backseat of an Uber one month after welcoming her and Justin Ervin’s son, Isaac.

“First pump in an Uber,” the model, 32, captioned a Tuesday, February 25, Instagram Story video of herself. “Ever so slightly awkward.”

The “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host and Ervin, 31, welcomed their baby boy last month. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” the new mom wrote on social media in January. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

Since Isaac’s arrival, the Nebraska native has been open with her Instagram followers about her breast-feeding journey. When the infant made his debut on an episode of Graham’s podcast earlier this month, she described her natural home birth while he nursed on camera.

“Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” the American Beauty Star host said at the time. “Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

The New Model author went on to post a family photo captioned, “I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever.'” She breast-fed in the sweet shot while the filmmaker gazed down at Isaac.

Since then, the former America’s Next Top Model judge has documented nursing her son in a café, in bed and while working.

She and Ervin tied the knot in 2009 and announced their pregnancy on their ninth wedding anniversary. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” Graham captioned her baby bump debut at the time. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

The Georgia native added with a post of his own: “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”