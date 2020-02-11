Reality check! Ashley Graham shared candid confessions about her postpartum recovery with her Instagram followers after welcoming her son, Isaac.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” the model, 32, captioned a Monday, February 10, mirror selfie. “After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough.”

In the honest social media upload, the A New Model author showed her bare stomach while wearing a cropped black tank top and gray underwear.

The Nebraska native announced last month that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, had welcomed their baby boy. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” the new mom captioned her Instagram Story reveal at the time. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

Earlier this month, the American Beauty Star host described her natural home birth, telling Ervin, 31, on her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast: “Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do. Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

The couple’s son made his debut on the February episode, nursing while his parents revealed the meaning of his name.

The filmmaker came up with Isaac in middle school, and he and Graham chose the middle names Menelik and Giovanni, (the Italian version of John, both of their grandfathers’ names), together. Ervin explained at the time: “Everything in his name is pointing to legacy, whether it’s Isaac with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, or Menelik being royal African roots, and then Giovanni.”