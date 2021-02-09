In a rush! Ashley Graham wants to have a second child one year after giving birth to her and Justin Ervin’s son, Isaac.

“I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” the model, 33, told WSJ. Magazine on Tuesday, February 9. “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can [get pregnant] while I’m breast-feeding.”

The Nebraska native welcomed her and the cinematographer’s baby boy in January 2020, celebrating his 1st birthday last month. “You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine,” the A New Model author gushed via Instagram in January. “I can’t believe I’m already writing this because it feels like just yesterday that we met. But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you.”

Graham called Isaac’s growth “the greatest gift,” gushing, “I have so many memories from your first year, so I put together a video of 12 things I learned in 12 months. I’m dedicating it to you and every mother and baby out there. This year has taught us just how strong, adaptable and fierce we can be. Sending love to everyone going through any stage of their motherhood journey during a pandemic! One year down and I can’t wait to see where the rest takes us.”

She and Ervin, 32, tied the knot in 2010 and announced on their ninth anniversary that they had a little one on the way.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” the American Beauty star host wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

The Atlanta native announced with a spot of his own: “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

Since Isaac’s arrival, the new mom has been documenting his nursing journey on social media. From feeding the infant in a cafe to spending a “perfect morning” in bed with him, Graham frequently shares photos of their breast-feeding bond.