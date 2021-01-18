Live and learn! Ashley Graham looked back at her first year of motherhood in honor of her son’s birthday.

“Happy first birthday Isaac!” Graham, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 18. “You have changed my life and my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine.”

The model, who welcomed Isaac with husband Justin Ervin one year prior, noted it “feels like just yesterday that we met.”

She continued: “But at the same time, I also can’t remember what life was like without you. Watching you grow and learn has been the greatest gift.”

The American Beauty Star producer also shared a video of the 12 things she learned during the first 12 months of being a mom. She dedicated it to her son and “every mother and baby out there” in order to help document all of the memories.

“This year has taught us just how strong, adaptable, and fierce we can be. Sending love to everyone going through any stage of their motherhood journey during a pandemic,” Graham concluded. “One year down and I can’t wait to see where the rest takes us❤️.”

The plus-size model kicked off her 12 lessons with a throwback to when she gave birth in January 2020.

“Hello January, you were earth-shattering and groundbreaking for me. I learned to love in a way that I never knew I could love. Never,” she said in the video. “You don’t know love until you have a child of your own like that.”

Graham showed clips of her life month by month, saying she learned in February that “my body could survive on a lot less sleep than I ever knew.”

She noted that March hit everyone differently with the coronavirus pandemic and taught her that “no matter what’s going on, I learned that you just keep moving forward.”

In April, she realized that “teamwork makes the dream work,” giving her family a shout-out for their support.

“Boobs, they’re amazing,” she said of May, before pointing out that in June she figured out that reaching out to other moms is a great resource. “I now have a whole mommy community that I am grateful for,” she explained.

The former Fearless host touched on post-baby body standards, saying in July she learned “that my body can do amazing, strong things like make a child.”

Graham discovered in August that “home is wherever I’m home with you,” referencing her 32-year-old husband.

“You should never feel guilty for working for your child,” she said, showing herself back on the runway in September.

The Nebraska native noted that “time flies” when reflecting on her October moments and said she wants to “fight for a better future” for her son, referencing the U.S. presidential election in November.

In her December flashback, she revealed that “it’s so beautiful” to see the world through her son’s eyes. “You amaze me every single day. Happy birthday Isaac, I love you so much,” she concluded. “I can’t believe how fast this year went.”