Ashley Graham Hits the Runway for the 1st Time Since Giving Birth

Back at it! Ashley Graham hit the runway for the first time since giving birth to her son, Isaac Ervin. And no surprise, she killed it.

On Wednesday, September 23, the 32-year-old model walked in the Fendi spring-summer 2021 show during Milan Fashion Week. As she strutted down the catwalk, she modeled a sheer floral print number that was fun and flirty. She wore her hair slicked back in a bun with a center part and carried a small yellow handbag.

Graham celebrated the big return on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of herself at show. “Woke up in a @fendi dream,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “It has been a difficult year for everyone and I’m so impressed by the fashion industry’s resilience and quick adapting. Thank you to everyone who helped me (safely) get back to the runway. I missed it so much! 🙏”

The brunette beauty gave birth to her first son with husband Justin Ervin back at the start of this year. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on January 20. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.”

Though Wednesday was the first time she’s walked in a show, Graham has shot many editorials and even magazine covers since having Isaac. Who could forget her stunning Harper’s Bazaar U.K. cover that her husband shot for her on her family’s farm in Nebraska during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

Her little boy has even made an appearance in some spreads! For Elle’s August 2020 issue, the mom posed nude as she breastfed her son on the bed.

