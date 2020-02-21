The fall-winter 2020 season continues with Milan Fashion Week and honestly, these front row styles may be the best we’ve seen yet.

Taking place from Wednesday, February 19, to Wednesday, February 26, celebrities such as Gemma Chan and Yara Shahidi have joined fashion pros Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid to take killer style off the runway.

Shahidi kicked things off on day one in a mini metallic number with pops of black on the collar and buttons for the Gucci show. Lucy Hale also went with a short ensemble for Fendi on Thursday, opting for a sleek merlot plaid getup.

But probably the biggest trend we’re seeing this fashion week is leather trench coats — and we are so here for it.

Coco Rocha rocked a burnt orange one to the Tod’s show on Thursday, while Jenner was spotted out and about in a black style the following day. The Candian model kept hers tied closed and simple, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore hers open to show off the form-fitting black minidress that was equal parts chic and sexy. Paired with rectangular shades and maroon boots, she seriously nailed the model-off-duty look.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best celebrity looks off the runways, at parties, front rows and on the street during Milan Fashion Week.