Ashley Graham seriously knows how to work it in sexy swimwear. After all, she did become a household name after appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim in 2016, making history as the first size 16 cover star.

Since then, the 32-year-old model has been using her voice to promote body positivity, especially when it comes to feeling good in a swimsuit. “There’s a myth that curvy women feel more confident when they have full coverage with their swimsuits,” she told Shape. “I say, the smaller the better!”

This passion has led her to create her very own line with Swimsuits for All. “We design suits that are both sexy and comfortable,” she told the publication. “I like to include special ‘wow’ factors like mesh cut-outs, deep V-necks, bright patterns and string bikinis. I recently threw a pool party in the Hamptons and all of the women were wearing my swimsuits. It was empowering to watch them walk around confidently in their own skin without feeling the need to wear a cover-up.”

For her personally, it’s all about the bottoms. “I like a high cut on my leg because it makes my legs look longer,” she told Good Morning America in 2019. “I also feel like high-waisted bottoms make me look bigger. I like smaller bottoms with a little more coverage.”

Her most recent collab with the brand was created while she was pregnant with her first born, Issac. “Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body,” she said in a statement back in January. “And designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit.”

From her SI cover to her post-pregnancy looks, keep scrolling to check out Graham’s hottest swim moments of all time.

