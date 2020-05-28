See Chrissy Teigen’s BTS Polaroids From 2013 ‘SI Swimsuit’ Fittings: Pics

Throwback! On Wednesday, May 28, Chrissy Teigen shared a series of Polaroid pictures from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit modeling days and the Internet can’t get enough of the sexy snaps.

In the accompanying caption, the 34-year-old wrote, “Sports Illustrated polaroids! Immediately upon landing (usually after a 40 hour travel journey) you report to @mj_day’s room for your fitting. I cannot imagine all the epic polaroids this woman holds!! @si_swimsuit.”

The Polaroids were snapped in preparation for Teigen’s 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot in Easter Island, Chile. The model was 27 at the time.

During the fitting, the cookbook author posed in a variety of different bathing suit styles, all of which complemented the star’s super-toned bikini body.

On one of the pics, someone wrote “nippies” in black marker in the white margin. Teigen addressed the note in the Instagram post caption, writing, “It says nippies as a reminder we need to put little nip stickers in when filming video! swimsuit too sheer. so modest!”

The mom of two recently revealed that she’s getting her breast implants removed. In March of 2020, she told Glamour UK that she got the breast augmentation surgery to feel more confident about her body.

“It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she told the outlet. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!”

A day before sharing those sexy Polaroid pics, Teigen posted a topless black-and-white photo of herself with a lengthy and honest caption about her upcoming surgery.

“So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!”

She continued, “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Keep scrolling to check out Teigen’s iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Polaroids.

