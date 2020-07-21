Chrissy Teigen seriously knows how to work it in stylish swimwear!

The cookbook author has continuously proven that she knows what she’s doing when it comes to looking good in a swimsuit. After all, she was a regular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, making her big break in 2014, appearing on the cover alongside pros Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

However, the 34-year-old isn’t a stranger to feeling self conscious. When speaking with Women’s Health back in 2018, she opened up about the pressure she felt throughout her career. “Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” she told the publication. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

But when it comes to owning her figure on social media, she does so proudly. When the mom of two shared a video of herself in a super chic plunging black one-piece back in April, a Twitter troll commented that she was “shaped like Sponge Bob.” When one fan chimed in, writing, “I’m sorry everyone is being so rude to you. You’re so beautiful inside and out,” Teigen replied, “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far!”

No kidding! Not only has she been featured in multiple issue of SI Swim, but she’s walked designer runways in itty-bitty bikinis and enjoyed family vacations in head-turning designer pieces we’re obsessed with.

Keep scrolling to check out Teigen’s hottest swimwear moments of all time.

