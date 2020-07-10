Halsey’s Hottest Bikini Moments of All Time: Pics

Halsey’s bikini body is not-so-secretly amazing. The 25-year-old hitmaker and self-proclaimed “cottagecore queer” may love her prairie dresses and bucket hats, but she’s no stranger to seriously sexy swimsuits, either.

From itty-bitty string bikinis to figure-flattering one-pieces, the activist has given her fans a good look at her swimwear collection over the years. Her extensive options range from cosplay-inspired bikinis to one-pieces that leave oh-so-little to the imagination.

For example, on July 9, the New Jersey native sent pulses racing when she snapped a photo of herself modeling a strapless cutout one-piece featuring lots of underboob. Halsey curiously captioned the photo, “grasshopper or human turkey leg 🦗🍗?”

One of the singer’s 20 million followers commented,“You’re trying to kill me, huh?” Another wrote, “IM IN AWE!!!!”

Another one of Halsey’s iconic swimwear moments is from April 30. The video game-enthusiast dressed up in cosplay inspired by the character D. Va from the popular game Overwatch. She went all out by pairing a bikini with a headset, red face paint and white gloves.

She captioned the Instagram pic, “Another day another play 💗💗💗💗.”

Unsurprisingly, Halsey’s gamer fans went wild over the fun ensemble. One Instagram user commented, “Omfg if they ever make a live action overwatch!! You better be cast as D. Va!” Another wrote, “Ok this might give me a reason to play overwatch again 😂😂😂.’

