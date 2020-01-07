Ashley Graham has some big news to share! And even though she’s 9-months pregnant, it’s not that news… just yet.

On Tuesday, January 7, the 32-year-old supermodel announced the launch of her newest limited-edition collection with Swimsuits for All and it’s not just any ordinary collab. To celebrate Graham’s pregnancy and her unique 5-year partnership with the brand, they teamed up to launch a new, limited edition tropical collection for Resort 2020.

Graham became the face of the brand in 2015 and was featured in an ad for the size-inclusive brand in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The #CurvesinBikini ad marked the first time the magazine featured a plus-size model.

Flash-forward to 2020 and Graham’s designing bathing suits for the swimwear brand she wore in that advertisement way back when. But what’s most important of all is that they’re designed for all women celebrating all of life’s moments, including pregnancy.

“Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit” said Graham in a statement. “I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives.”

The Resort 2020 collection includes a variety of on-trend styles, like halter-top bikinis, string bikinis, plunging one-pieces, fashion-forward tankini sets.

Graham shared the news of the launch on her Instagram feed with a relatable video that shows her eating an In-N-Out Burger in the brand’s new Elite Havana Bikini ($126). She captioned the clip, “Come to mama 🍔🍔🍔 Anyone else feel like being pregnant gave you a whole new appreciation for your body?? 🙋🏻‍♀️ It’s also given me insights as designer and I’m so excited to see that reflected in my new @swimsuitsforall collection!’

She continued, “The real test when we were designing this line was that none of these are maternity suits!! All I had to do was size up and they are still supportive and have an amazing fit 💪🏼 link in bio my new line out nowwww!”

Keep scrolling for a look at some of our favorite pieces in the brand’s new Resort 2020 Collection!