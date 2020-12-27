Ashley Graham is not only a supermodel — she’s also a superwoman!

No matter how busy her schedule is, Graham always makes time for her favorite activities every single day.

At the top of her list? Bonding with her husband, Justin Ervin, and their 11-month-old son, Isaac.

“I’m up bright and early with my favorite boys!” the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I love to start the day snuggled up with Isaac and Justin before heading to the kitchen to get my (first!) caffeine fix of the day.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, her mom, Linda, has also been around, which Graham calls “the silver lining” of the quarantine.

“I love to wind down and relax with Isaac and my mom at the end of a long day,” the 33-year-old notes. “She gives the best advice — and the best hugs.”

Graham and her crew have been spending a lot time cooking too.

“I don’t know if I’ve gotten any better [at it] in quarantine,” she quips, “but Justin has been brave enough to test what I’ve been whipping up. I did make some gluten-free scones that were a hit with my family, so I’ll count those as a win.”

As much as the TV presenter would love to spend the entire day hanging out with her loved ones, she still has a lot of interviews to conduct and recording to do for her podcast.

“I’m so grateful that we’ve been able to continue sharing the stories of some of the most inspiring people I know on my podcast, which we’ve been shooting virtually,” says Graham. “It’s been so fun catching up and sharing with my audience what makes each of them special, and in my opinion, a pretty big deal.”

