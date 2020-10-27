No shame! Ashley Graham surprised Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Monday, October 26, when she told them that she has tried her own breast milk.

The trio were playing Never Have I Ever on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the DJ, 38, said, “Never have I ever tried breast milk more than once.”

When the model, 32, lifted her “Mama Has” paddle, Holker, also 32, asked, “What? You’ve tried breast milk? … I’ve never done that.”

Graham replied, “Yes, I put a little bit. You know, just to try a little bit. It tastes good.” The A New Model author added that she has “squirted it across the room” and fallen asleep while nursing “a million times.”

The Nebraska native welcomed her and Justin Ervin’s son, Isaiah, now 9 months, in January, while Holker and Boss share Maddox, 4, and Zaia, 11 months. The Dancing With the Stars alum is also the mother of daughter Weslie, 12, from a previous relationship.

Graham has been very vocal about her breast-feeding journey since becoming a mom, from pumping milk in an Uber to nursing while in a cafe. Earlier this month, the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host showed her Instagram followers that “standing feedings are a thing now,” explaining, “He’s not walking, but crawling and pulling himself up everywhere!”

The American Beauty Star host spoke to Jessica Alba and Jada Pinkett Smith on October 13 about being mom-shamed for nursing. “[My] whole career is based off of being sexy [and my] breasts have been the forefront of many magazine covers,” Graham explained at the time. “I think that people just had to switch their minds [to realize my breasts] are multi-purposeful.”

She went on to call the parenting police “mean girls who grew up to be mothers.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model initially had a “really difficult” time feeding Isaac, she said in a March Instagram Story upload. “I had a lactation expert come over and help me because the first couple of days, my nipples were super bloody and it hurt,” Graham explained. “Part of the reason was because I was just jamming my boob into Isaac’s mouth and apparently there’s a technique that my lactation nurse taught me. The nipple goes at the nose and then you have to flip it all the way into the mouth and the whole areola goes into the mouth.”