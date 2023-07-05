Ice Spice clapped back at a Twitter troll who attempted to insult her by comparing her looks to a woman with Down syndrome.

“U thought u ate but my sis cute asf 😍,” the rapper, 23, wrote on Tuesday, July 4, quote tweeting a since-deleted photo that was edited to show half of Ice Spice’s face alongside the face of a woman with Down syndrome.

Ice Spice’s fans took to the comments section to praise her response. “Love how you brought out the positivity in this post despite the original intent of the messy poster. Keep doing you Ice! Your [star] will keep rising,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another chimed in: “Better not be trying to insult her … both sides are beautiful and you’d have to have very poor taste to not agree.”

The “In Ha Mood” musician is one of several artists who contributed to the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie film — and her recent comments are aligned with a milestone moment in the world of Barbie earlier this year. In April, Mattel announced the debut of its first-ever Barbie doll with Down syndrome.

“In partnership with @NDSSorg, the newest #Barbie fashion doll was designed with purpose and inclusivity at the heart of every choice,” an April post on the official Barbie Instagram page read. “With a shorter frame, rounder face, smaller features, and palms including a single line, this doll introduces a new sculpt and details illustrative of common characteristics of women with Down syndrome.”

Ice Spice, for her part, teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the soundtrack tune “Barbie World,” which samples the 1997 single “Barbie Girl” by Danish pop group Aqua.

“I’ve been a fan of Nicki my whole life,” the New York native told Billboard of Minaj, 40, in June. “I was always manifesting, like, working with her and meeting her one day.” The duo also collaborated on a remix of Ice Spice’s song “Princess Diana,” which was released in April.

In addition to her work with Minaj, the “Bikini Bottom” musician was featured on a remix of Taylor Swift’s song “Karma,” which dropped in May. Swift, 33, gushed about the New York native while announcing the collaboration via social media.

“I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” the Midnights artist wrote in May. Ice Spice retweeted the announcement, writing, “sweetest person ever thank u sm 😍💜 i love yuuuu 🫶.”

The pair’s collaboration came amid Swift’s romance with Matty Healy, who raised eyebrows for laughing along during a February appearance on the “Adam Friedland Show” while the podcast’s hosts mocked Ice Spice and questioned her ethnicity.

The 1975 frontman, 34, issued an apology to Ice Spice during an April tour stop in Auckland, New Zealand. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d—k. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry,” Healy told the crowd.

Swift and Healy called it quits in June, two months after the “Anti-Hero” songstress split from Joe Alwyn after nearly six years together. “Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.”

Ice Spice, for her part, has not publicly addressed Healy’s remarks or his apology.