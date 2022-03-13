In awe! Celebrities, including Emma Stone, Jake Gyllenhaal and more are just like Us when it comes to meeting their idols — and other famous stars.

Gyllenhaal recalled “absolutely” being starstruck with Mandy Patinkin when the Criminal Minds alum came to see him in the musical Sunday in the Park With George. “He originated the [title] role and basically created the role,” the Brokeback Mountain actor told W Magazine in January 2022 of the interaction.

The Donnie Darko star was equally as stunned when he met Brad Pitt on the set of The Good Girl in the early 2000s.

“I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of very racy scenes. I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door,” Gyllenhaal told the outlet. “[Brad] said, so confidently and kindly, ‘Well, you have another one. It’s all right.’ He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange. But, yeah, I was starstruck.”

Kristen Stewart felt like she had an out of body experience when she spotted Neve Campbell in a restaurant.

“I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do [it] to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn’t see or something,” the Spencer actress recounted to W Magazine in January 2022.

Stewart remembered her friend trying to convince her to go and say hi to the actress before Campbell waved her over.

“She invited us to sit down and chat for a minute. I was like, ‘Man, I need to go see Scream [5].’ I love that series so much,” the Twilight star continued. “But it’s funny who actually starstrikes you. It’s never who you expect. It’s a physical thing. Maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you’re like, ‘Yeah, cool. That’s them. They’re a person.'”

Pitt, for his part, remembered what it was like meeting one of his all-time favorite actors Luke Perry, while the duo worked on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie was released two months after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died in March 2019 after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.

“Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed,” the Troy star told Esquire in an interview for its Summer 2019 issue. “He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.”

