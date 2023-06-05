A change of heart. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have called it quits shortly after their whirlwind romance made headlines, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.”

The Grammy winner, 33, and the lead singer of The 1975, 34, were linked in May, weeks after Us confirmed Swift’s split from her boyfriend of nearly six years, Joe Alwyn. She and Healy didn’t publicly address their relationship status, but the British musician was spotted in the VIP section of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Nashville that month. He later performed with Phoebe Bridgers on May 13 as she opened for Swift in Philadelphia.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the “August” songstress and Healy were “hanging out” and “having fun together.” The insider noted: “They both respect and admire each other’s talent. They have a lot of mutual friends, including Jack Antonoff.”

According to the source, Swift and the “Robbers” crooner were looking to “give things a second chance” following a “brief” fling nearly 10 years prior. The twosome previously sparked dating rumors in 2014 when the Cats actress was spotted attending several of his band’s concerts. They further raised eyebrows when they were photographed wearing each other’s merchandise.

Healy seemingly shut down romance rumors at the time — but his response landed him in hot water when he stated that it would be “emasculating” to date someone as famous as Swift. He reflected on the controversy two years later in conversation with Elle.

“I was for a very short time immersed in a celebrity world that I found confusing and scary,” the “Happiness” artist explained in 2016. “At that time, I had fears of being ‘somebody’s boyfriend’ … before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right.”

The “Somebody Else” singer recalled that “90 percent” of the questions he was asked amid the speculation were “about either [Taylor] as a person or what our ‘interaction’ was like.” Despite his distaste for the situation, he asserted that he had “a lot of respect and admiration” for Swift herself.

Over the years, the duo appeared to remain friendly. In January, the Miss Americana star surprised fans at the O2 Arena in London by coming out to perform a handful of songs during The 1975’s concert. Healy, meanwhile, claimed several months prior that his band worked with Swift on her October 2022 album, Midnights.

“But then [that] version of it never came out. … It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She’s amazing,” he noted in a November 2022 interview.

Ahead of the pair’s breakup, a source exclusively told Us in May that the “Cardigan” singer was “getting to like [Matty] the more she gets to know him” and felt “happier than she’s been in a long time.”

The relationship, however, was heavily criticized by fans due to Healy’s controversial past. The “She’s American” artist has raised eyebrows several times over the years — most recently for laughing along on “The Adam Friedland Show” while the podcast’s hosts poked fun at Ice Spice‘s heritage. The conversation also included a discussion about the porn website “Ghetto Gaggers,” which features degrading content toward women of color.

Healy previously apologized to Ice Spice — who collaborated with Swift on a new version of her song “Karma” — during a concert. The producer further addressed the controversy in a recent New Yorker profile.

“It actually doesn’t matter,” he argued. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen. … If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar.”

He added: “You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.'”