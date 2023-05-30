Not holding back. Azealia Banks shared her unfiltered opinion on Taylor Swift’s romance with Matty Healy.

“Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. He’s not on the level of powerful p—s u worked HELLA hard to build,” the “212” rapper, 31, captioned a Tuesday, May 30, Instagram Story video. Banks added that there are “so many much cooler people” in the music industry and told the Midnights songstress, 33, that she “should really tap James Mercer from The Shins” instead.

“James Mercer is honestly one of the best lyricists ever,” the New York native wrote before returning to her takedown of the 1975 frontman, 34. “Ugh this dude is a full incel. You cannot be letting him climb the rich white Coochie mountain sis.”

The scathing caption was written over a black background accompanied by an audio clip of the “Luxury” musician telling Healy to clean up his act.

“Bruh, you need a banana bag, a liquid IV, you need a strong green salad, you need some water, you need to wash your d—k and you need to wash your f—king nasty, like, wet rat hair, honey,” she said.

In a previous Story, Banks took aim at the U.K. native’s music career, asserting that “no one actually thinks the 1975 makes good music” and Healy is “not a star.”

Although the “Liquorice” artist claimed that The 1975 is “on nobody’s radar,” the band previously collaborated with Swift on her album Midnights, which was released in October 2022.

“We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out,” Healy revealed during a November 2022 appearance on Audacy’s “DTS Sound Space.” When the audience booed the revelation, he was quick to defend his fellow songwriter’s decision. “It was for reasons not to be criticized. She’s amazing,” Healy said.

Swift and the “Somebody Else” musician have sparked dating speculation since Us Weekly confirmed in April that the “Anti-Hero” songstress and Joe Alwyn called it quits after nearly six years of dating. Earlier this month, the musicians were spotted strolling hand in hand after grabbing dinner in New York City with mutual friend Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley. Healy also attended some of the Pennsylvania native’s Eras Tour performances in Nashville and Philadelphia.

“Taylor has been spending much more time with Matty lately and she’s getting to like him the more she gets to know him,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this week. “It’s so refreshing, and she’s happier than she’s been in a long time. Things between them are fairly new, so it’s hard to tell if they’ll go the distance. But he makes Taylor really happy, and she wants to be with him whenever she has the chance.”

Although the “Cruel Summer” songwriter hasn’t publicly addressed her relationship with Healy, she shared insight into her current emotional state during a tour stop in Massachusetts earlier this month.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life — in all aspects of my life — ever before,” Swift told the audience at Gillette Stadium on May 20. “It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

While the Grammy winner seems to be flourishing in the wake of her split from Alwyn, 32, she seemingly hinted at the issues that led to their breakup in the song “You’re Losing Me,” which is only available on certain physical copies of Midnights (Till Dawn Version). The limited-edition CDs were exclusively released at Swift’s shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over the weekend.

“And I wouldn’t marry me either / Pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her / And I’m fading thinking / Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me,” the “Blank Space” singer sings during the bridge.

Although Swift hasn’t confirmed who the track is about, its release comes one month after a source exclusively told Us that the “Lover” musician’s A-list status played a role in her split from Alwyn.

“Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider explained, noting that the Conversations With Friends star “didn’t like having to be on all the time.”