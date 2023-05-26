Some bad blood, after all? Taylor Swift released a brand new song on a deluxe version of Midnights — which seemingly hints at the reasons behind her split from ex Joe Alwyn.

The vault track — which is aptly titled “You’re Losing Me” — is only available on certain physical copies of Midnights (Till Dawn Version) and will be exclusively released at the first of the 33-year-old pop star’s three Eras Tour concerts in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which kick off on Friday, May 26.

The Grammy winner announced the extended album on Wednesday, May 24 — and fans immediately began to speculate whether the new song would touch on Swift’s breakup with Alwyn, 32. The exes were together for nearly six years before Us Weekly confirmed their split in April.

“You say, ‘I don’t understand’ and I say, ‘I know you don’t’ / We thought a cure would come through in time / Now, I fear it won’t,” Swift begins in the emotional ballad’s first verse according to Genius, seemingly referring to a breakdown in communication in her relationship. “Remember lookin’ at this room, we loved it ’cause of the light / Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it’s time.”

By the chorus, the 1989 songstress hints that her “heart won’t beat anymore” for her lover, as a real heartbeat can be heard thumping in the background.

The second verse seemingly features Swift begging for her partner to see her pain. “I glared at you with storms in my eyes / How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dying?” she asks. “I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick / My face was gray, but you wouldn’t admit that we were sick.”

The bridge — a notoriously poignant part in any of Swift’s music — seemingly wonders why she isn’t being valued by the person she loves as they drift further apart. “I gave you all my best of me, my endless empathy / And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier / Fighting it all with your army,” she sings. “The phonelines don’t shoot, regard me / I’m the best thing at this party.”

She then belts out the track’s most devastating lyric, singing, “And I wouldn’t marry me either / Pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her / And I’m fading thinking / Do something, baby, say something / Do something, baby, we’re something / Do something, baby, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me.”

While Swift hasn’t confirmed who the song is about, it’s release comes one month after a source exclusively told Us that the songwriter’s A-list celebrity status contributed to the end of her relationship with Alwyn.

“Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider explained, noting that the Favourite star “didn’t like having to be on all the time.”

Later that month, a second source revealed that the “Champagne Problems” songstress was settling in nicely to her newly single status. “Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future,” the insider noted. “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

Swift sparked dating speculation with The 1975’s Matty Healy earlier this month — weeks after her breakup made headlines — and she recently gave a rare glimpse into her personal life while addressing concertgoers in Massachusetts.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” Swift gushed to the crowd at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, May 20. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

While her Eras Tour marks the first time in five years that Swift has been on the road, she’s still been working hard off stage as well, gearing up for the release of Speak Now (Taylor‘s Version) — which drops July 7 — and Midnights (Till Dawn Edition).

Along with “You’re Losing Me,” the Cats star revealed on Wednesday that the deluxe album would include a remix of her song “Karma” featuring Ice Spice. The record also features “Hits Different” — a song previously only available on vinyl — and a new version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey.

“Um. SO much to tell you,” Swift wrote via Instagram alongside an image of herself and the rapper, 23, from what appears to be a still from a music video. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch.”

She continued: “In addition to ‘Karma Ft Ice Spice’ … You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon 🥰😆☺️.”

When Midnights originally dropped in October 2022, some fans were disappointed that Del Rey, 37, didn’t have a bigger role in her and Swift’s first-ever collaboration. The “Summertime Sadness” singer later confirmed that Swift wanted her to record more vocals on the track.