Her London boy! Taylor Swift has found something better than revenge after her split from Joe Alwyn — and it’s her blossoming romance with Matty Healy.

“Matt is attending several of Taylor’s shows and when he’s backstage, they’ll kiss if she has time,” a source exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly, adding that the pair are “moving fast” and “spending a ton of time together.”

The pop star, 33, and The 1975 frontman, 34, have been linked since early May. The twosome first raised eyebrows when Healy — who previously collaborated with Swift on an unreleased Midnights track — was spotted attending several of her Eras Tour shows in both Nashville and Philadelphia. They’ve since been photographed hanging out together and holding hands at various New York City hotspots.

“They really enjoy each other’s company and want to spend as much time together as possible,” the source tells Us of the couple, who have recently reconnected after a “brief” fling several years ago.

The pair initially became friends in 2014. They fueled dating speculation when the “Lavender Haze” songstress attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles. Neither musician confirmed the romance rumors but were both seen sporting each other’s merch in the following months. The “She’s American” artist then found himself in hot water after reflecting on the frenzy two years later.

“I was for a very short time immersed in a celebrity world that I found confusing and scary. At that time, I had fears of being ‘somebody’s boyfriend’ … before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right,” he told Elle in March 2016 after being called out for saying it would feel “emasculating” to date someone as famous as Swift.

Despite Healy’s controversial remarks, he and Swift have remained close pals over the years. The Evermore songwriter showed up at a 1975 concert in London in January to perform her hit single “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. Healy, meanwhile, has seemingly gotten over his hesitation about dating the Grammy winner.

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” a second insider exclusively told Us earlier this month, noting that the duo “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again.” The source noted that Swift “really likes” the “Chocolate” crooner and they’re “having a good time together.”

While the Pennsylvania native hasn’t confirmed she’s dating Healy, she did get candid with fans about her current emotional state during a recent Eras show in Philadelphia.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before,” Swift gushed to concertgoers at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, May 20. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

While the singers continue to make headlines with their flirtatious behavior — both of them seemingly mouthed the words “this one’s for you, you know who you are, I love you” during recent respective concerts — the source told Us that the “All Too Well” crooner “isn’t sure” she’s “ready to commit” to something “so soon” after her split from the 32-year-old Conversations With Friends actor.

The former couple were together for nearly six years before calling it quits in April. At the time, an insider exclusively told Us that Swift’s popularity was a driving factor for their breakup.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the source shared. “He didn’t like having to be on all the time.”

Throughout their relationship, both the Favourite star and the Red artist opened up about why they chose to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” Swift said during her 2021 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. “Even though it was [a] really horrible [time], I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just … happy.” Alwyn, meanwhile, addressed the constant marriage rumors that surrounded the pair during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in May 2022. “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he joked. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.” Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Read article While Swift has been busy with her newfound romance — and performing on stage on her first tour in over five years — the Mary Queen of Scots actor, for his part, has rarely been spotted since their split. After being briefly seen outside a London hotel earlier this month, he attended his first public event post-breakup on Monday, 23, attending a dinner hosted by Hedi Slimane for CELINE during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 23.

