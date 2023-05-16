Making music — and more! Taylor Swift was all smiles as she left a recording studio with Matty Healy on Monday, May 15, in New York City.

The 1975 frontman, 34, had his hand on the Grammy winner’s back as they exited the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village. The 33-year-old “All of the Girls You Loved Before” songstress rocked a purple NYU sweater with a black mini skirt as Healy sported a black sweater and matching pants.

Swift and Healy, who were seen holding hands on a date in the Big Apple on May 11, have been linked following her breakup with Joe Alwyn. After the “Chocolate” singer was spotted at several of Swift’s shows on The Eras Tour, a source told Us Weekly that the twosome had reconnected after a “brief” fling “years ago.”

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” the source said, adding that the musicians “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again.”

The insider told Us that the “Tis the Damn Season” singer “really likes” the English rocker and is “happy spending time with him.”

A second source reiterated that the duo “have been hanging out and are having fun together” and pointed out that the twosome “have a lot of mutual friends, including Jack Antonoff.”

“They both respect and admire each other’s talent,” the second insider noted.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Swift and Alwyn, 32, had quietly ended their six-year romance.

“Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” a third source told Us last month, noting that Swift isn’t at “fault” for the split as the actor never “blamed” her for her success. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

A fourth insider noted that Swift was “handling the breakup” from the Conversations With Friends star “really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future.”

The source concluded: “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

Scroll through to see pics of Swift and Healy on Monday: