Out on the town. Phoebe Bridgers and rumored boyfriend Bo Burnham enjoyed a night out at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour — and Keith Urban caught the date on camera.

The country singer, 55, and his wife, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, were among thousands of attendees at Swift’s Sunday, May 14, performance in Philadelphia — at which Bridgers, 28, was one of the concert’s opening acts. After Urban shared a TikTok of himself and Kidman, also 55, dancing along to the song “Style,” fans were quick to notice the “Motion Sickness” singer cozied up with Burnham, 32, in the background.

“Shoutout to Taylor, her team, and ALL of the Swifites who showered us with sooooo many friendship bracelets. We had the BEST night!!!” Urban captioned the post, in which Bridgers and Burnham appear to lean in for a kiss before the Grammy winner flips the camera toward the stage.

Fans of Bridgers — a.k.a. Pharbz — shared their excitement over the video in the post’s comments. “Keith having the time of his life with Nicole not knowing the chaos he just put out on the internet,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Keith is in his deuxmoi era,” referring to the popular celebrity gossip Instagram account.

Bridgers sparked romance rumors with the Promising Young Woman actor in December 2022, around the same time she and boyfriend Paul Mescal seemingly called it quits after two years of dating — though neither has publicly confirmed their split.

That same month, Bridgers discussed heartbreak on an episode of the YouTube series Chick Shop Date. “You just have to do it,” the “Emily I’m Sorry” singer told host Amelia Dimoldenberg of moving on from love. “And it’s gonna end at some point but you can’t make it end.”

As for what lessons she’s learned from experiencing heartbreak, Bridgers answered, “I think if had figured that out, I wouldn’t be making music still.”

In January, the musician was spotted walking through Los Angeles International Airport with Burnham one week after announcing the death of her father. Mescal, for his part, said he was “really mad and upset” over people’s need to know his and Bridger’s relationship status in a February interview with Vanity Fair.

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever — that will always be there,” the Ireland native said at the time. “The temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f—k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’”

Amid the breakup speculation, the Oscar nominee was spotted grabbing coffee with Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, in London in January. While many thought the two were on a date, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the meeting “was a friendly coffee and nothing more than that.”

The insider explained that Jolie, 47, “wanted to meet Paul after she and Shiloh enjoyed watching his play.” Mescal was starring in the West End revival of A Streetcar Named Desire at the time.