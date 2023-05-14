Making music together. Matty Healy once again took the stage as part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The 1975 frontman, 34, joined opener Phoebe Bridgers on guitar at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13, which kicked off the first of Swift’s three shows in the City of Brotherly Love that weekend. The I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It artist stayed to watch the rest of the “Maroon” singer’s set from a VIP section next to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter.

Healy — who sparked relationship rumors with the “Mine” artist earlier this month after her April split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn — has attended multiple shows on The Eras tour in recent weeks, both as a performer and concert-goer.

On May 6, the “Sex” musician took the stage with Bridgers, 28, for her set in Nashville. (The “Motion Sickness” artist, for her part, performs eight songs per night after Gayle’s opening set.) After his performance, Healy once again hung out with more Swift pals — including Gigi Hadid — in the VIP area while he watched the “Dear John” artist take the stage.

Earlier this week, Swift and the U.K. native were spotted holding hands on a dinner date in New York City. The duo joined the Pennsylvania native’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, for dinner and drinks at Casa Cipriani on Thursday, May 11.

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month about Swift and Healy, who were first linked in 2014. While the twosome are “having a good time reconnecting again” and the “Cardigan” singer “really likes” Healy — and is “happy spending time with him” — she’s “not sure” she’s “ready to commit” to something more serious after her breakup with Alwyn, 32. (Swift and the Harriet star dated for nearly six years before splitting in April, with an insider exclusively telling Us at the time that the 12-time Grammy winner’s excessive fame “factored into their split.”)

Though she didn’t give Healy a shoutout at Friday night’s show in Philadelphia, Swift did pay tribute to three of Lively and Reynolds’ daughters, who are all mentioned on her Folklore track, “Betty.”

“There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” she told the crowd while introducing the song on Friday night. “And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”